Changzhou National High-Tech Zone to build 70 new production and service facilities this year

The event was held on the grounds where the Phase II project of Intersurgical Medical Device's plant will be built. Officials from ten sub-districts gave short presentations on the number, value and structure of the investment projects in their respective jurisdictions.

Intersurgical Medical Device (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intersurgical, the largest manufacturer of respiratory and anesthesia medical devices in Europe. In 2014, the company invested in its Phase I project in the Life and Health Industrial Park of Changzhou National High-Tech Zone. The Phase II project has a total investment of UKP 36 million (approx. US$49 million), and a projected annual production capacity of 110 million units of medical equipment such as respiratory therapy devices, respiratory filtration devices and anesthesia masks, as well as 100 sets of trimming molds.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Related link: http://cznd.changzhou.gov.cn/

