Chanje and MaxGen partner to design and build commercial fleet charging infrastructure at scale

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chanje announces its partnership with MaxGen Energy Services, a California-based engineering, construction, and technical services firm, and one of the leading companies in the US for building EV charging infrastructure. Chanje is the first to offer integrated charging solutions specifically for commercial fleets to fit their unique workflows. MaxGen is designing and constructing depot-based charging solutions for Chanje, including infrastructure and utility connections. MaxGen is a key partner in Chanje's electrification ecosystem to make EV adoption seamless for commercial fleets.

"MaxGen is a great partner for launching our industry-first commercial fleet charging infrastructure projects," said Suresh Jayanthi, Vice President of Energy Services at Chanje. "Their expertise is invaluable in helping us deploy efficient, cost-effective infrastructure that enables fleets to transition to electric mobility."

"The mass adoption of electric commercial fleets is finally here. Our strong partnership with Chanje will enable us to bring innovative solutions that fit our fleet customers' unique needs at scale," said Kelly Fishback, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure at MaxGen. "We are excited that our infrastructure will serve such a mission critical role for our customers."

About Chanje

Chanje (pronounced "change") is a California-based, privately held innovation company delivering ground-up electric trucks and energy infrastructure solutions for the commercial last mile industry. Chanje is made up of a diverse group of automotive experts and clean energy entrepreneurs. Chanje introduced its first vehicle and energy services in 2017. The company will subsequently offer a full range of medium-duty EVs, including trucks, vans, and shuttle buses in a variety of lengths and capacities.

For more information please visit chanje.com.

About MaxGen

MaxGen is a leading provider of third-party services to the solar, EV charging, and battery storage industries. MaxGen has unmatched experience with the development, design, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle service equipment and battery energy storage systems. The company is recognized as the largest independent service provider for charging infrastructure and solar in the US. The company has a nationwide footprint to provide plant operations and field maintenance services and currently manages some of the largest operating portfolios in the US. Founded in 2009, MaxGen is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA. For additional information, please visit MaxGen's website at www.maxgen.com.

Chanje

