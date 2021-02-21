Channel Capital Launches Offshore Governance Services Business to Be Headed by Mark Cook

Mark Cook, an experienced director for Cayman Islands and other offshore investment funds will lead the business, which will focus on establishing and operating investment funds domiciled in the United States, Cayman Islands and other offshore financial centres, as well as ensuring ongoing compliance with regulatory obligations including anti-money laundering and tax transparency.

Mark has worked with many globally recognized fund managers and financial institutions since arriving in the Cayman Islands in 2005. After qualifying as a chartered accountant in Australia and spending more than 10 years in public practice there, he obtained fund administration experience with Citco Fund Services in the Cayman Islands and since 2008 has been engaged as an investment fund director.

The Cayman Islands is a world leader in the establishment of offshore funds due to its tax-neutrality, stable economy, sophisticated banking sector, and professional financial service industry. Approximately 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mark in the Cayman Islands" said Glen Holding, Channel's co-founder and managing director. "We see this as a natural extension of the support and oversight we have traditionally offered to fund managers in Australia, and is consistent with our strategy to build out a global platform capable of supporting investment managers and their clients in all major jurisdictions".

Executive Director at Channel Capital Cayman, Mark Cook, said: "The Cayman Islands remains by far the most popular jurisdiction for hedge, private equity and infrastructure funds. I'm really looking forward to working with the Channel team and leveraging the platform they have developed. I anticipate opportunities across the spectrum for straight governance services, or to more widely assist with an investment manager's business needs".

About Channel Capital

Established in 2013, Channel has 30 employees across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Grand Cayman, and currently partners with eight investment management firms. Channel provides incubation, distribution, operational and responsible entity services to a select group of investment management firms and their clients across the institutional, family office, high net worth and advisor-led investor space. Channel's subsidiary entity, CIML, provides responsible entity services to a limited set of funds. https://www.channel.capital

