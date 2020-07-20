Channel Key Names Ryan Rollo Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key, LLC announced today that Ryan Rollo has been named Chief Operating Officer. The newly created position will help scale the channel management agency's rapid growth and will report directly to President, CEO, and Co-Founder Dan Brownsher.

"Ryan has an impressive background of successfully leading and growing businesses in technology and e-commerce markets," said Brownsher. "His experience, business acumen and foresight are exactly what we need to drive forward and take Channel Key to the next level."

Effective immediately, Rollo will be responsible for operational excellence, developing and executing business strategy, building, and inspiring Channel Key departments, and ensuring client success. Rollo will work cross-functionally to integrate service, sales, finance, HR, business development, and strategic partnerships to position the organization for sustainable growth.

"Amazon and its advertising business are growing rapidly," said Rollo. "As brick and mortar continues to be disrupted, brands are leaning into Amazon for both distribution and advertising. Channel Key is uniquely positioned as a full-service boutique agency to help brands and retailers achieve success on major online marketplaces. I'm excited to join such an experienced team of Amazon professionals at this pivotal time in digital commerce."

Before joining Channel Key, Rollo led catalog growth and was part of the marketplace launch strategy team for Loblaw Digital, the technology division of Canada's largest retailer. His role at Loblaw developed from an acquisition of Rollo's previous company, Pricefalls.com, and PF Tech, a retail marketplace and technology SaaS company. There, Ryan served as VP of Operations, among numerous other roles over the course of ten years. At Pricefalls.com, he worked with 1000s of online retailers and D2C brands and helped the company raise multimillion-dollar capital rounds, culminating in a successful transition of the business into a larger organization.

About Channel Key

Channel Key is one of the fastest-growing full-service channel management marketplace consulting agencies. The company works with leading retail brands from around the world. Complete 360-degree services include guidance on marketplace strategies and turnkey marketplace support comprising of content development, custom ad campaigns and marketing programs, inventory, and operations management and stress-free marketplace set up, maintenance, and ongoing consulting. All services are tailored to each customer. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

