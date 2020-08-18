Channel Key Transitions to a Fully Remote Company

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key, LLC announced today that it has transitioned to a fully remote company. The Las Vegas-based channel management agency employs e-commerce professionals from around the U.S. and has established an-offshore support team in the Philippines.

Channel Key began piloting remote work options in 2019, allowing employees to work from home two days a week. In March, the company was forced to close its offices to comply with a state-wide lockdown in response to COVID-19.

"We'd been discussing the benefits and logistics of working remotely for some time," said Dan Brownsher, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of Channel Key. "The pandemic accelerated this discussion. Instead of viewing the Nevada stay-at-home order as a setback, we decided to turn it into an opportunity to improve the company."

The Channel Key leadership team established a remote infrastructure and developed new company policies designed to not only facilitate a seamless transition, but also improve internal communication, strengthen company culture and values, and ultimately provide better service for clients. The company utilizes Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Office 365 and other cloud services to support its new remote protocols, which include structured daily and weekly virtual meetings to ensure transparency and coordination among employees who now work in various time zones.

As a fully remote company, Channel Key has expanded its talent pool to recruit the most skilled and experienced e-commerce professionals from around the world. In July, the company hired a new Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Rollo, along with a Marketing Coordinator, Corporate Marketing Content Manager, and Assistant Strategic Brand Manager.

"COVID-19 has redefined the role of e-commerce," said Brownsher. "To succeed, businesses need to adapt to a changing world, and that includes Channel Key. As an e-commerce agency, it's imperative that we lead by example to help brands anticipate and identify new shifts in consumer trends, as well as develop effective strategies to help them adapt successfully in a COVID era."

