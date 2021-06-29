ChannelAdvisor Adopts Flexible Work Policy, Begins Office Reopening

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it has reopened two office locations in the U.S. after more than 15 months of operating 100% virtually, and has adopted a flexible work policy giving its employees the freedom to choose to work remotely, in-office, or a mix based on their needs.

"We have always put our employees' health and safety first, and when we went 100% virtual in March of 2020, none of us expected that to last well over a year," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "Our team rose to the challenge, delivering outstanding results and demonstrating that we can operate effectively regardless of where employees do their work. Many of our employees have told us they'd like to continue working remotely because of the flexibility it offers, while at the same time others look forward to returning to our offices, and so we've given them the option to decide what works best for them individually. This will also give us the opportunity to expand our talent pool globally and optimize our facility costs, so it's a win-win."

Headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, ChannelAdvisor employs approximately 800 people globally, with office locations in Denver, Berlin, Paris, London, Southend On Sea, Limerick, Madrid, and Melbourne. ChannelAdvisor continues to monitor health guidelines for all of its locations and plans to reopen other offices in accordance with local government guidelines as conditions warrant.

To explore career opportunities at ChannelAdvisor, please visit corporate Careers page at https://www.channeladvisor.com/careers/ .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

[email protected]

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

www.channeladvisor.com

