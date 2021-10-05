ChannelAdvisor Announces Commerce Network: Interactive Community to Help ChannelAdvisor Sellers and Partners Discover, Build, and Grow New E-Commerce Relationships

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced the ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network , an in-platform experience designed specifically for brands and retailers searching for preferred selling channels for their products. This centralized network enables online channels — including marketplaces, webstores, and retail channels— to easily scout, engage, and grow with select brands and retailers looking to diversify in the highly competitive e-commerce landscape. Available to all ChannelAdvisor sellers and partner channels on October 12, ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network can help brands and retailers identify new selling channels, amplify their brand presence, and expand their global footprint.

Similar to social networking sites, ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network allows brands, retailers, and partner channels to filter searches based on specific criteria and customize their profiles to showcase the unique value of their business. Commerce Network users can browse through a gallery of potential e-commerce matches and then initiate contact with prospective sellers or channels that best align with their business goals and target audiences. From connection to the initial integration, ChannelAdvisor further supports each stage of the newly formed business partnerships through an automated workflow, including an onboarding process.

"ChannelAdvisor offers our brands, retailers, and channel partners a wide array of business options, and finding the right fit is critical to growing their businesses. Commerce Network can make finding relevant partners faster and easier," said Steve Frechette , vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "To reach new consumers, brands and retailers are constantly seeking new marketplaces and retail channels where they can expand and grow. At the same time, these selling channels are looking to broaden their product offerings by attracting new brands and retailers. Commerce Network can help provide that centralized location where the two sides can search and connect with confidence and, potentially, reach new consumers together."

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network, register to attend the webinar "Create New Connections with ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network" on October 19 at 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PT.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

