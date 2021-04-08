ChannelAdvisor Announces Jeremy Allen as Vice President, FP&A and Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has named Jeremy Allen as Vice President, FP&A and Operations. In this role, Allen will oversee FP&A, Business Operations, Business Intelligence and MIS as well as lead all strategic financial and operations planning and execution.

"We are excited to have Jeremy take on this critical role leading our budgeting and forecasting process and supporting investment in and the scaling of our business," said Rich Cornetta, Chief Financial Officer at ChannelAdvisor. "Since joining ChannelAdvisor, Jeremy has been a critical advisor to the Executive Management team for key business decisions. His exceptional business acumen, analytical and technical skill set, ability to solve complex business challenges, and overall demeanor in a fast-paced environment makes him the perfect fit for this role."

Previously, Allen served as Senior Director, Operations at ChannelAdvisor where he established the company's Business Intelligence function, further developed the Business Operations team, led the global MIS and Information Security teams, and strengthened overall operations capabilities.

Prior to joining ChannelAdvisor, Allen served in executive roles at Lenovo where he was responsible for services operations, services strategy, and supporting their global accounts and SMB segments. With over 20 years of experience solving complex business problems spanning multiple business functions, Allen has extensive experience in sales and business operations, financial planning and analysis, sales support, strategy, services, marketing, and supply chain.

"I'm honored to move into this new role and am eager to collaborate more closely with our Executive team," said Allen.

