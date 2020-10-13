ChannelAdvisor Introduces 'Shoppable Media', a Comprehensive Suite of Multi-Channel Solutions for Brands

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced the launch of Shoppable Media, a comprehensive suite of multi-channel solutions designed to help businesses reach purchase-ready consumers more efficiently.

Whether buyers are exploring a brand's product offerings on its website, social media, email, or digital ads, today's release enables brands to deliver a seamless shopping experience for consumers while leveraging actionable analytics to help inform business decisions for stronger online performance.

"ChannelAdvisor continues to support brands and retailers with digital transformation in an increasingly volatile e-commerce environment," said Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "Shoppable Media can help brands connect their customers with purchase options, whether on the brand's website or from within digital media."

O'Cedar®, a leader in household cleaning products, credits ChannelAdvisor for helping their brand connect consumers with more online purchase options.

"We've seen firsthand the consumer trend of e-commerce as a preferred purchasing method due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with increased demand for our home cleaning products. Our partnership with ChannelAdvisor provides a vital connection from our brand site to retail partners so that consumers can find our products on their terms," said Fiona Odumosu, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at O'Cedar®. "The new ChannelAdvisor Shoppable Media tools are a natural step for us to help make life a little easier for consumers as they research and purchase our home cleaning products online."

Additionally, ChannelAdvisor has added support for new retail dropship connections and third-party marketplaces and made it easier to monitor the health of channel integrations, manage ongoing deals, and maximize efficiency in the order pipeline. Frechette added, "By providing deeper insights into daily channel operations, we aim to help brands and retailers achieve greater operational agility by making it easier to find critical performance data and take action."

Enhancements in this release include:

E-Commerce Solutions for Expanded Audience Reach

Shoppable Media: From inspiration to conversion, brands can ease the path to purchase directly from their websites and across various marketing and advertising channels with ChannelAdvisor's Shoppable Media, a product offering that comprises Where to Buy Online, Where to Buy Local, Dynamic Shopping Links, and Buy Now Interstitial, a new dynamic linking feature.

Dynamic Shopping Links - Transforms digital marketing campaigns into shoppable experiences while eliminating wasted spend through the use of backup retailers and products to help ensure the products being promoted can be purchased.

Buy Now Interstitial (new with this release): Aims to provide a complementary experience to Dynamic Shopping Links. Instead of automatic routing, Buy Now Interstitial allows consumers to select a preferred retailer from within an on-brand interstitial experience that is displayed following interaction with the digital campaign.

Shoppable Media Analytics Console: The newly designed Shoppable Media Analytics Console can provide users with insightful data in a simplified format for easier reporting.

The newly designed Shoppable Media Analytics Console can provide users with insightful data in a simplified format for easier reporting. Saved Views for Amazon Advertising Console: Advertisers can access ChannelAdvisor's Saved Views for Amazon Ad Console to closely monitor performance and identify areas of improvement, including opportunities for automation and accelerated growth. Saved views can be tailored to fit unique business needs and advertising strategies.

Advertisers can access ChannelAdvisor's Saved Views for Amazon Ad Console to closely monitor performance and identify areas of improvement, including opportunities for automation and accelerated growth. Saved views can be tailored to fit unique business needs and advertising strategies. Search Terms Generator for Amazon: Seller Central merchants advertising and selling on Amazon through ChannelAdvisor can save time and resources with the Search Terms Generator. This new feature automatically generates Search Terms and provides updates based on advertising performance to help improve organic listings.

Support for New Marketplace and Dropship Integrations

New Marketplace Integrations: ChannelAdvisor is committed to helping brands and retailers reach new global audiences through the support of Bunnings Marketlink (AU), Grupo Exito (US CBT to CO), Kroger (US), Love the Sales (UK), Onceit (NZ), and Stockd (US), adding to the global total of more than 100 marketplace integrations.

ChannelAdvisor is committed to helping brands and retailers reach new global audiences through the support of Bunnings Marketlink (AU), Grupo Exito (US CBT to CO), Kroger (US), Love the Sales (UK), Onceit (NZ), and Stockd (US), adding to the global total of more than 100 marketplace integrations. New First-Party Retail Dropship Connections: ChannelAdvisor added support for first-party integrations with Bluestem (US), JClub (US), OTTO VAL (DE), and Walgreens (US).

Enhanced Client Experience to Improve Operational Agility

New Order Pipeline Dashboard : With this new analytics tool, ChannelAdvisor continues to help brands and retailers minimize costly order processing delays, especially during peak volume periods with powerful visualization and monitoring of where those delays may be occurring in the processing pipeline.

: With this new analytics tool, ChannelAdvisor continues to help brands and retailers minimize costly order processing delays, especially during peak volume periods with powerful visualization and monitoring of where those delays may be occurring in the processing pipeline. New Channel Health Console: Allows ChannelAdvisor Marketplace users to understand and gauge operational health across all channel integrations, enabling prioritization and focus on the most important areas of their business.

Allows ChannelAdvisor Marketplace users to understand and gauge operational health across all channel integrations, enabling prioritization and focus on the most important areas of their business. Deal Planner: Introduces a new way to manage short-term promotions in dozens of marketplaces. Brands and retailers can create deals for a specified time period and then adjust the price for the deal's duration. When the time window expires, the listing returns to the original price.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.

