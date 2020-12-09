Chapters Health Foundation's 3rd Annual 'Rock the Dock' Event Captures Global Audience

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health Foundation held its third annual "Rock the Dock" event presented by USI Insurance Services on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in support of Chapters Health System's Pediatric Palliative Medicine program. For the first time in the event's history, the innovative fundraiser featured a virtual night of disco fever with world renowned DJ Kopec to ensure the safety of all guests. The global Rock the Dock event raised $83,239 with more than 1,500 in attendance.

"Chapters Health Foundation's signature Rock the Dock event was an overwhelming success for numerous reasons," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of Chapters Health Foundation. "By moving the event to a virtual format, our 2020 Rock the Dock gained international exposure with the following top five countries participating: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Sweden and Ireland. This is an amazing outcome not only for the event but the exposure offered to Chapters Health and its Pediatric Palliative Medicine program."

Viewers broke out their boogie shoes and tuned in live from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. to dance along with DJ Kopec and his global following, and enjoyed cocktails and conversations with Cyndi Edwards, former co-host of "Daytime" on WFLA. The evening also included trivia, silent and live auctions, photo contests and more!

This year's Rock the Dock was an opportunity to support the organization's specialized pediatric palliative medicine program, which optimizes the quality of life of young patients so every child can experience his or her best days possible.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $2.5 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About USI Insurance Services

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About DJ Kopec

DJ Kopec originally captivated and has grown beyond the Baltimore Music Scene with his unparalleled talent. His love of music, energy, and passion distinguish him in the entertainment industry. As the official DJ for Under Armour, Baltimore Magazine and the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders, DJ Kopec has opened for Flo Rida, Imagine Dragons and OAR, and he's spun the Best of Baltimore party for nine straight years. DJ Kopec is known for his elegant artistic class and high energy weddings. Whether spinning at the Baltimore Marathon or crushing the best tracks at the 2013 Under Amour Superbowl Fashion Show, DJ Kopec turns each event into an experience!

