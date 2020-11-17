Chapters Health Foundation's 4th Annual Home Runs for Hospice Raises Almost Half-Million Dollars

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health Foundation held its fourth annual "Home Runs for Hospice" event in October raising almost a half-million dollars in support of the patients, families and bereavement programs for LifePath Hospice. For the first time in the event's history, the fundraiser was streamed live from Diamond View Studios in Tampa to ensure the safety of all participants and guests.

"We are thrilled our Home Runs for Hospice virtual event raised $433,043 for LifePath Hospice patients and families," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of Chapters Health Foundation. "In addition, Sheriff Chad Chronister surprised our Home Runs viewers by announcing a $20,000 gift from the Hillsborough County Sheriff Charities."

Three hundred eighteen viewers from across the United States tuned in live from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. to hear stories of love, courage and strength, which taught the lesson that choosing hospice is not giving up hope, but redefining it. There was no cost to watch the event. All funds raised help support patients and families in need, and unfunded bereavement programs.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $2.5 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About LifePath Hospice

LifePath Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports approximately 7,600 patients each year in Hillsborough County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Healthcare professionals and trained volunteers embrace the LifePath Hospice mission to make the most of life by relieving the suffering of patients and their families affected by serious health issues. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body and in 2017 was awarded deemed status. Learn more at www.chaptershealth.org , like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn .

