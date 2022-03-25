Charcoal Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 Bn | 45% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Charcoal Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bricapar SA

Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd.

Duraflame Inc.

Fire and Flavor

Fogo Charcoal

Gryfskand sp zoo

Kamado Joe Co. Inc.

Maurobera SA

Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

Namchar Pty. Ltd.

Parker Charcoal Co.

Rancher Charcoal

Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot

The Clorox Co.

The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC

Timber Charcoal Co. LLC

Two Trees Products

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Charcoal Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth. Recoverable coal reserves would last about 470 years, while recoverable reserves in producing mines would last about 25 years, based on the 2020 coal output of around 0.535 billion short tons in the United States. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the charcoal market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Charcoal Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the household segment's share of the charcoal market will expand significantly. In many developing countries, charcoal is the primary cooking fuel for city dwellers. When wood fuels are scarce, households spend more time collecting wood fuel, consume less nutritious food, cook for shorter periods, and drink contaminated water. Barbecuing has become more popular in Asian nations such as India in recent years. Changes in lifestyle, human migration, and globalization are all contributing to this expanding trend.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Regulations requiring the reduction of GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems are the primary drivers driving growth in the charcoal market. Rising temperatures, as well as changes in snow and rainfall patterns, are all effects of climate change. The fundamental cause of these emissions is the burning of fossil fuels to meet energy demand. To boost the share of renewables in heat generation, some governments have established required restrictions and energy tariffs, as well as providing grants, subsidies, and incentives.

A charcoal market trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact in the next years is the problems in attracting investments to the coal industry. Compared to wood fuels like charcoal, coal provides several advantages. Coal is more compact than wood fuels, burns steadily, and generates more heat. In many areas, coal and coke have supplanted charcoal in the metallurgical industry. Because coal is a major pollutant of the environment, the global coal industry has undergone significant changes in terms of production in recent years.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Charcoal market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Coal Market in Japan by Type and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand sp zoo, Kamado Joe Co. Inc., Maurobera SA, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Namchar Pty. Ltd., Parker Charcoal Co., Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot, The Clorox Co., The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC, Timber Charcoal Co. LLC, and Two Trees Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Households - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Households - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Households - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Households - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Households - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metallurgical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metallurgical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bricapar SA

Exhibit 93: Bricapar SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bricapar SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bricapar SA - Key offerings

10.4 Duraflame Inc.

Exhibit 96: Duraflame Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Duraflame Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Duraflame Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Fire and Flavor

Exhibit 99: Fire and Flavor - Overview



Exhibit 100: Fire and Flavor - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Fire and Flavor - Key offerings

10.6 Fogo Charcoal

Exhibit 102: Fogo Charcoal - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fogo Charcoal - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Fogo Charcoal - Key offerings

10.7 Gryfskand sp zoo

Exhibit 105: Gryfskand sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 106: Gryfskand sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Gryfskand sp zoo - Key offerings

10.8 Maurobera SA

Exhibit 108: Maurobera SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Maurobera SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Maurobera SA - Key offerings

10.9 Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 111: Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.10 Namchar Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Namchar Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Namchar Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Namchar Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 117: Royal Oak Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Royal Oak Enterprises LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Royal Oak Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

10.12 The Clorox Co.

Exhibit 120: The Clorox Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Clorox Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: The Clorox Co. - Key news



Exhibit 123: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio