Chardan Acts as Lead Left Book-Runner in Natural Order Acquisition Corp.'s Oversubscribed $230 Million IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank with a leading Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") practice, announced today that it acted as lead left book-runner in Natural Order Acquisition Corp.'s ("NOACU") successfully completed $230 million IPO, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

This transaction is Chardan's 13th SPAC transaction in 2020, and 81st SPAC IPO since inception. In 2020, Chardan has raised approximately $1 billion in capital for SPAC IPOs, and has advised on SPAC mergers with an aggregate value of approximately $2 billion. This brings total raised since inception to approximately $11 billion in IPOs and $6 billion in mergers respectively.

"We're thrilled to have led the Natural Order IPO and to assist this exceptional team in their pursuit of debuting a socially and environmentally responsible plant-based market leader," said George Kaufman, Head of Investment Banking at Chardan.

Natural Order is led by founders Paresh Patel (CEO) and Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni (Chairman). The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. It is the Company's intention to pursue prospective targets that are focused on technologies and products related to plant-based food and beverages, alternative protein, and other alternatives to animal products. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

About Chardan

Chardan is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, SPACs and emerging growth companies. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc. Learn more about Chardan: www.chardan.com

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Emily Levine, Chardan

[email protected]

(646) 465-9018

Tom Rozycki, Prosek Partners

[email protected]

(646) 818-9208

From Chardan:

George Kaufman, Chardan

[email protected]

(646) 465-9015

SOURCE Chardan