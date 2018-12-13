Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $70 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: CHAC.U, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on NYSE American ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CHAC.U" beginning December 14, 2018. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "CHAC" and "CHAC.WS" respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan is acting as sole book-running manager in the offering. CIM Securities, LLC is acting as co-manager.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus its search on target businesses operating in North America in the healthcare industry.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

