CHARGE CARS DEBUTS ALL-NEW '67 AT PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM AND LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW
Oct 19, 2022, 09:11 ET
The '67TM by Charge Cars is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charge Cars is on a roll. It started with the 2022 "Icon of the Year" award from GQ Magazine, followed by the public unveiling at Salon Privé in London, before a dynamic debut at the world-renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed.
As its next big step, the London-based company is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:
- Production limited to 499 vehicles
- 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds
- Carbon fiber exterior body panels
- 1120 lb-ft of torque
- 4iWD torque vectoring technology
- Fully-connected driver interface
- Brand new interior design
Limited to 499 vehicles, the '67 by Charge Cars boasts 536 horsepower (400kW peak power) and an incredible 1120 lb-ft (1520 Nm) of torque. Using 4iWD to deliver torque vectoring technology, the '67 accelerates to 60mph in 3.9 seconds.
Charge Cars is a British company based in London. The team consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers, drawing on experience acquired across multiple sectors from around the globe. The world-class team of perfectionists, car aficionados and technology geeks developed and is assembling the first cars using core components from technology partner Arrival.
The '67 is based on a brand new, steel body shell. Wrapped in lightweight carbon fiber body panels, the '67 features electric motors and floor-mounted batteries. The design team created an all-new interior as well as a fully digital dashboard, new suspension components, braking system and even lighting. Along with the electrification, the car features advanced driver aids, keyless access and a premium immersive sound system. The company worked closely with a number of leading suppliers to deliver the absolute premium quality of all components.
"We are delighted to be in Los Angeles with our partners to celebrate the launch of the '67 in the United States. It's the ideal destination for our technology, design and performance, which has come to life in such an exciting way," said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars.
"We truly believe we've created something unique in the EV world. It's a brand new, handbuilt, design icon that gives customers a genuine emotional connection to their car. Classic looks, cutting edge technology and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. And this is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars," said Mark Roberts, Chief Creative Officer of Charge Cars.
Customers interested in reserving a '67 or booking a test drive should email [email protected]
Charge Cars will be accompanied by a number of its partners and key suppliers for the Los Angeles launch to showcase the technology that goes into the '67 including:
- Arrival – the technology partner provided EV hardware components and software
- Michelin – pioneers of tire technology synonymous with high-performance and safety
'67 by Charge Cars
Electric Motors:
- 4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors)
Drive:
- 4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive)
Battery:
- 63 kWh
Total Peak Power:
- 400 kW
Total Motor Torque:
- 1520 Nm
Range:
- 200 miles (322 km)*
Acceleration:
- 3.9 seconds (0-60 mph)
Charging:
- DC Peak Power: 50 kW
- DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%)
- AC Peak Power:
- 22 kW (Europe)
- 14 kW (US)
Exterior:
- Wheels:
- 18x8" - Front
- 18x10" - Rear
- Tires:
- 235/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Front
- 285/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S - Rear
Interior:
- Two-seat configuration
- Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support
- Rear luggage deck
- Wireless phone charging
Comfort & Convenience:
- Bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation
- Bespoke signature LED tail lights
- Electric windows
- Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Automatic climate control
- Steering wheel-mounted controls
- Electric power-assisted steering
- Tilt adjustable steering wheel
- Soft-close door latches
- Heated front and rear glass
Safety:
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Anti-lock braking system
- Traction control
- Tire pressure monitoring system
Drivetrain:
- Single-speed transmission
- McPherson strut front suspension
- Double-wishbone rear suspension
- Performance four-piston brake calipers front and rear
- Electronic parking brake
- Adjustable driving modes
- Regenerative braking
Technology:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Traffic sign recognition
- Reversing camera
- Rain and lighting sensors
- Phone app integration
- Over-the-air updates
In-car Experience:
- 12.3" driver display
- 12.8" central display
- Eight speakers plus subwoofer for an immersive sound experience
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Wireless phone charging
- Navigation system
* Vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more
SOURCE Charge Cars
