ChargEdge CEO demonstrates 25x Power Density, and Reveals "Elcompo"

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjaya Maniktala, the CEO/CTO of ChargEdge, recently demonstrated 120 Watts, transferred wirelessly through a tiny, visibly inexpensive, receiver coil. In contrast, a typical Qi receiver coil of similar volume (1 cc.) provides barely "5 Watts," at a cost roughly 10 times higher. The demo also reveals insensitivity to centering and alignment, seen through slow motion playback here: https://youtu.be/nf9LxQiaD3M?t=649. The actual 120 Watt power delivery, seen at 14 minutes into this video, was observed/recorded by eyewitnesses, with the help of a power meter, along with multiple oscilloscopes, and powerful firmware code executing in real time as it was flashed on huge screens inside the ChargEdge office. The frequency, efficiency and applied input voltage were comparable to that of Qi, so it was a completely "apples to apples comparison" by all accounts.

Prophetic 2016 Interview 120 Watts Lab Demo

Our unique technology also injects almost no heat into the receiver, where it really matters, as Sanjaya explains. "Heat can be managed, tolerated and dissipated safely within a transmitter, but not in the narrow confines of a typical sealed receiver. The receiver must be kept cool, or face degradation". For example, the oft-claimed wireless charging rate of "7.5 Watts", is in fact patently false, due to the heat emanating from the Qi receiver coil pressed against the battery, whose integrated electronic protection circuitry rushes in to reduce the incoming power dramatically. Typical test data from independent labs (https://9to5mac.com/2017/11/15/7-5w-fast-wireless-charging-small-effect-on-qi-charging-speed/) indicates that the phone took 2 hours to barely reach 50% charge! Considering that the battery was a 10 Watt-hour battery, it would have charged from 0 to 100% in one hour, had 10 Watts been applied to it. But since it actually took 2 hours to barely get half-charged, the computed charging rate was closer to 10/(2x2) = 2.5W only! Secretly motivated recommendations to buy "MFI"/approved "fast" chargers only resulted in fast profits for them, not fast charging rates for customers! And the ever-ballooning phone repairs due to hot, swelling, exploding batteries, and/or warranty replacements, are typically classified as "write-offs" in financial filings, not affecting their "revenue" numbers, Sanjaya points out.

Sanjaya, the author of several books in power electronics, can't help shaking his head sadly: "We spent decades trying to master magnetics…now they are saying we should have just stuck to magnets. Huh? Kindergarten physics! And between the lines they are also saying: don't even bother to study resonance, just count on (their) ignorance."

In 2016, Sanjaya had predicted the end of the Rezence standard in an EETimes China interview, referenced at https://www.chargedge.com/predictions. In doing so, he is on record as the only one who had understood the subtle technical and regulatory issues which would haunt commercialization of WPT in the coming years, which he was trying to circumvent in the form of ChargEdge. He reminds us that in 2016, the Rezence standard was being pushed enthusiastically by WiTricity, backed by powerful investors such as Intel (https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/blog/techflash/2013/10/intel-capital-backs-witricity-in-25m.htm), and was widely predicted to become the overwhelming leader today. That was not to be, just as Sanjaya had predicted.

"All they seem to have done in EV charging too today, is upscaled the mistakes of Qi and Rezence to kiloWatts level. The same simplistic assumptions I had pointed out in my very highly rated, and the highest-viewed IEEE seminar ever, here: https://youtu.be/MiszVjch-SE.

The ChargEdge EV charging demo, using the same firmware as just demo-ed for consumer appliances, is coming up very shortly", Sanjaya hints! "The coils have already been made and fine-tuned very carefully by our magnetics partner in India: The Elcompo group (http://www.elcompo.com/) . We are delighted to have their amazing support."

