ChargeSentry adds support for additional payment processors

ChargeSentry now supports over 100 of the top payment processors from around the world

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeSentry Inc. announces support for over 100 additional payment processors. Until today, ChargeSentry has only offered its automated chargeback response service to Stripe and PayPal merchants, but due to overwhelming demand, they quickly saw a need to extend support to a broader e-commerce merchant audience.

ChargeSentry will now offer chargeback response services to over a hundred of the largest payment processors from around the world such as First Data/Fiserv, WorldPay, Square, Shopify Payments, Authorize.net, Stripe, Square, PayPal, and many more. The additional payment processor support is offered to ChargeSentry' new and existing customers without the need any additional integration. Unlike many other chargeback response services, which require integration for their full set of features, ChargeSentry has eliminated integration with their instant payment processor connections. Making the signup process even easier, ChargeSentry customers simply need to provide some basic information and ChargeSentry responds to their chargebacks automatically.