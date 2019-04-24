Charity Creates Line Of Baby Products For Newborns Withdrawing From Heroin And Opioids
New Baby Company Opi's Sheds Light on Shortfall of Treatment for Expecting Mothers Addicted to Opioids, Raises Funds to Close Gap
Apr 24, 2019, 13:47 ET
NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 15 minutes a baby is born withdrawing from opioid dependency – primarily because their mothers have little-to-no access to treatment for their substance use disorder. As this crisis hits critical mass, the Urgent Love Initiative of Roanoke, VA has teamed up with ad agency, Grey New York, to help those very mothers and their soon-to-be newborns find treatment.
Using insights from interviews conducted with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit professionals with experience at Carilion Clinic and other medical centers, Urgent Love created the first baby product line designed around the withdrawal symptoms faced by newborns affected by opioids. They dubbed their tragic new brand, Opi's (www.opisbaby.com).
Examples of the products include a morphine-injecting baby spoon and rattle with a heart monitor attached. Consumers can find the products via a digital ad campaign featuring mommy-bloggers, influencers, Instagram and Facebook ads. Opi's demo video (https://grey.box.com/s/av85ns1eq123twjfl8a086le98ir5df2)
With the help of Grey and Tool of North America, 3D models and prototypes were created to highlight key aspects of infant withdrawal. An online store and influencer-led ad campaign were then launched. The product concepts, which are not for sale, are meant to visually represent the impact of the opioid epidemic on families and directly raise money for Urgent Love. The non-profit program helps moms suffering from addiction find the support, education and treatment they need for a healthy future.
"Most addicted mothers who need this treatment have no help available to them, or no money to pay for it," said Nancy Hans, Executive Director of The Prevention Council, and co-founder of the Urgent Love Initiative. "By launching Opi's, we hope to raise awareness, raise desperately needed funding to help mothers before they wind up in a situation where they're having a child while addicted to opioids, and ensure their postpartum path forward remains drug-free."
Please see:
- High-res images of all 3 products https://grey.box.com/s/eipmxcdut2sgad6k02v7ev2ba4oq5zvv
- Product-centric videos https://grey.box.com/s/vimi6puk6g2fbnfnzr0ochi2n7unnts1
Opi's social channels:
- Facebook Opi's: https://www.facebook.com/Opis-261210714833722/?ref=bookmarks
- Twitter @opisbaby: https://twitter.com/opisbaby
- Instagram @opisbaby: https://www.instagram.com/opisbaby/
About The Urgent Love Initiative
The Urgent Love Initiative is a collaborative community engagement strategy designed to shift the conversation of addiction and loss out of the shadows into a more accurate understanding of our collective challenge, putting actionable solutions and local resources at the fingertips of those who need it. www.urgentlove.org
About GREY
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, Kellogg's, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S 'Global Agency Of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's 'Agency Of the Year' and CAMPAIGN magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance. www.grey.com
About Tool
Tool of North America is a creative production partner that concepts and creates award-winning advertising for the world's bravest brands. Tool is powered by its best-in-class roster of talent and its nimble approach to storytelling at the pace of culture and innovation - from Live Action to Experiential, AR, and AI. Tool collaborates directly with top brands like Amazon, Netflix and Facebook and world class agencies. Since its launch, Tool has created work that has won over 700 prestigious awards, including Emmys, Cannes Lions, The One Show, SXSW, and AICP. Tool was also named to Creativity's Production Company A-List honors from 2010-2017, and in 2016, the company was awarded Cannes Lions' highest production honor, the Palme d'Or. www.toolofna.com
CREDITS
Prevention Council of Roanoke County
Robert Natt – President
Nancy Hans – Executive Director
Walt Boyle – Urgent Love Initiative
Grey NY
John Patroulis – Worldwide Chief Creative Officer
Joe Mongognia – Executive Creative Director
Brett Simone – Associate Creative Director
Lillian O'Connor – Associate Creative Director
Abigail Hoeflinger – Copywriter
Alyssa Gaddis – Art Director
Marie Massat – SVP, Account Director
Kenny Gold – SVP, Director Social Media
Bryce Mathias – Social Strategist
Finn Leslie – Senior Content Architect
Laura Konopack – SVP, Account Director Activation
Brian Lai – Designer
Mauricio Ruiz – Creative Technologist
Owen Dougherty – Chief Communications Officer
Graham Nolan – SVP, Director, Reputation Management
Bruce McDonald – VP, Executive Producer
Samantha Alvarado – Integrated Producer
Tool of North America
Ryan Hawthorne – Lead 3D Artist
Adam Baskin – Director of Innovation
Yawn Moon
Seth Williamson – President / Prop Design
Townhouse
Michael Sapienza - Executive Producer
Thomas Brink – Video photographer
Chase Wagner – Video photographer, Assistant Editor
Bob Sobol – Print Producer / Comp Artist
Jose Gonzalez – Print Producer / Comp Artist
Cosmo Street
Marlo Caine – Editor
Kyle Moriarty – Assistant Editor
Contacts:
Owen Dougherty (owen.dougherty@grey.com)
Nancy Hans (nhans@pc4y.org)
SOURCE Grey
Share this article