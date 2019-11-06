Charity Navigator Awards Four Stars to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, there are over 1.5 million nonprofits registered in the U.S., including the nation's largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The premier organization that evaluates many of these charities annually, Charity Navigator, has awarded AFSP four stars – its top rating and the highest possible score of "exceptional" – a ranking only given to charities that "exceed industry standards and outperform most charities in its cause."

"It's important to AFSP that we earn the trust of our donors by using their donations wisely to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our commitment to sound financial management practices and that we maximize the use of every dollar we raise to advance our mission."

The methodology Charity Navigator uses focuses on the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of the organizations they rate. By using these ratings, donors can learn how a charity compares on these performance metrics with other charities throughout the country. Donors can be more confident that in supporting those charities rated highly by Charity Navigator, they will be supporting organizations that are financially healthy, accountable, and transparent. In 2018 AFSP kept its combined administrative costs and fundraising costs to 17.1 percent, well below the industry standard 25 percent.

"The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds AFSP to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the organization."

The Charity Navigator website includes a listing for each nonprofit. AFSP's listing can be found here: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=6745

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

