Charity Navigator Publishes List Of Highly-Rated Black-Founded Nonprofits

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the world's largest evaluator of nonprofits, has partnered with philanthropists Christina Lewis, the Founder and President of All Star Code, and Stephanie Ellis-Smith, owner of philanthropic advisory firm Phila Engaged Giving, to amplify a crowd-sourced database of Black-founded nonprofits in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Black-founded nonprofit organizations.

Lewis and Ellis-Smith began building the list in response to the increased interest in supporting Black businesses.

"What we have seen in recent weeks is companies and individuals looking to give back to Black nonprofits, but, until now, there was no comprehensive list to find them," said Lewis. "Americans give $450 billion to charity every year, but only a tiny fraction goes to Black-founded organizations. Supporting and funding Black-founded initiatives actively empowers social entrepreneurs and is everyone's responsibility."

Charity Navigator has overlaid its trusted rating methodology to the crowdsourced data, curating a list of 17 highly-rated nonprofits that are Black-founded. Donors using the Black-Founded Nonprofits Hot Topic can give confidently knowing their donation will be properly stewarded and used efficiently by the organizations featured.

Charity Navigator's President and CEO Michael Thatcher stated, "Over the past several weeks, during this period of reflection about racial justice and racial disparities, we have engaged in deeper discussions about how we can be an active participant in change. We were approached by Christina to expand a publicly-sourced list of Black-founded nonprofits, and it aligned perfectly. We are proud to support this ground-breaking endeavor and make this data a resource for the millions of donors that rely on Charity Navigator for their philanthropic decision making."

Donors looking to access Charity Navigator's Black-founded Hot Topic should visit charitynavigator.org/blackfounded . Lewis and Ellis-Smith are actively evolving and building the data set. To submit additional nonprofits with Black founders for consideration, please complete the form included in Charity Navigator's Hot Topic.

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator is the world's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. The organization guides informed giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability, and transparency of charities and by providing data for more than 1.6 million nonprofits, accessed more than 10 million times annually. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

