Charity Pros for Heroes to Support Kids of Front-Line Workers Who Lost a Parent to COVID-19

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charity Pros, a non-profit that advocates for children's social causes, has announced their virtual fundraiser event, Charity Pro's for Heroes. The live virtual event brings artists, musicians and celebrities together with their fans to raise funds to grant a "Megan's Wish" and provide general educational scholarships including performing arts, theatre and music for the children of real Heroes, the front-line health care workers and first responders who lost their life to COVID-19.

"Each and every day, we learn of incredible stories of these children nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing their parent," explains Megan Maloney, Founder of the Charity Pros. "These Heroes went to work every day during our darkest times of the pandemic and gave their lives to help others, many more are still sacrificing, we can't let these kids or families be forgotten," adds Megan. "It's Heroes like Bryant, the firefighter from Converse, TX, that leaves behind his two small children and Tawauna, the nurse from Ohio, that leaves behind her six children and her newborn that she never got to hold. It's the families of these Heroes that need our help."

The Charity Pros for Heroes live event will be broadcast free on YouTube, March 30, 2021, bringing a mix of pre-recorded and live celebrity messages, shoutouts, appearances and performances to the kids/families and fans. "We just started reaching out to artists and celebrities inviting them to participate and help support this cause," explains Keith Hudson, co-founder of The Charity Pros and father of pop star Katy Perry. "We are already hearing back from some, but don't wait for the invite," continues Hudson, "please feel free to jump on board; these kids need the support in dealing with the circumstances they will face and the grief of losing a parent."

Megan's philanthropic efforts started when she was just 11 years old after losing three family members to cancer. Her "aha moment" became the foundation for her online travel company Charity Pro Travel, which donates 50% of all booking commission to the consumer's favorite charity. "As a young female entrepreneur, I am so inspired by the philanthropic efforts of those like MacKenzie Scott, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington and Sara Blakely; success to me is not just being able to help others, it's doing so" explains Megan. "I have so much admiration and respect for the humanitarians and philanthropy of so many of these artists, musicians and celebrities that share the passion and give back. It doesn't matter if it's two minutes of their time or two dollars, it all makes a difference."

The Charity Pros for Heroes call to action:

