Charity Website Hackathon For Nonprofit Organizations

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Webspec's 20th anniversary, we are launching What the Hack, a hackathon event to provide free websites, apps, and digital marketing strategies to nonprofits. We're ready to roll our sleeves up and share our skills to give back to local organizations who do so much for our communities.

After a rocky year, we are ready to spread the love and help make 2021 a little brighter! During the weekend of September 24 - 26, 2021, Webspec teams and the nonprofits selected will power through 48 hours of work to help organizations online for years to come.

"I can't think of a better way to commemorate 20 years in business. We are very excited to finally see this charity event come together and give back to the community!" said Jeremiah Terhark, Founder/CEO of Webspec.

Help spread the word — any certified 501(c)(3) organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by August 13, 2021. To find out more information about What the Hack or apply online, visit www.hack.charity. Give us a follow on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and helpful hacks as we countdown to the big event.

Webspec is a leading team of web designers, web developers, software developers, content writers, SEO strategists, project managers and marketing professionals based in Urbandale, Iowa. At Webspec, we believe in a partnership, not just a project. Our team works to partner with clients by thoroughly listening to your vision and bringing creative web design solutions while carefully planning out your web and software development needs.

