Charles A. Berko, MD, MPH, FACP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles A. Berko, MD, MPH, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Physician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Omninoct Medics, LLC.

Charles A. Berko

As an independent contractor, Charles A. Berko, MD, MPH, FACP, provides rapid-response medical care for critically ill patients. Working closely with hospital physicians, he acts as a surgical clearance consultant and rapid response physician. He has now been practicing Medicine for 15 years. Through his private practice, he is affiliated with Chambersburg Hospital, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, St. Agnes Hospital, and the University of Maryland Rehab and Orthopaedic Institute.

Dr. Berko began his college education at the University of Ghana Medical School, earning a Bachelor of Science degree and a Medical degree. He then relocated to the United States and took on a residency at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. Dr. Berko also attended Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, graduating with a Master of Public Health degree and a Health Finance and Management certificate. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Dr. Berko is also the Owner and an Independent Contractor at Omnioct Medics LLC, a subsidiary of Omnioct Holdings founded in 2018. At Omnioct Medics LLC, Dr. Berko provides short-term staffing to healthcare companies across 22 US states. The highly qualified physicians work in both inpatient and outpatient care in order to meet the demands of evolving hospital care. Omnioct Medics LLC also provides telehealth visits to create easy access to physicians for all patients.

Omnioct Holdings LLC is an organization focused on providing financial, managerial, and logistical support for Omnioct subsidiaries. Dr. Berko acquires startups and preexisting organizations, and then partners with them to create exceptional services.

In order to give back to his community, Dr. Berko is the Founder and Director of the Berko Foundation, which donates money to high school students in Ghana for their college educations. He founded the organization in 2016, and has since given scholarship grants to outstanding students in Sub-Saharan Africa. He is also active in his field as a member of the AMA and the American Public Health Association, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his Aunt and adoptive Mother, Victoria Adrokwa.

For more information, visit www.omninoct.org, https://omninoctmedics.org/,

and www.berkofoundation.org.

