Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust Donates 70-Acre Ranch Valued at Nearly $9 Million to Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada announced today a property and land gift valued at nearly $9 million from the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust. The gift marks the largest single private donation in the history of the Girl Scouts.

Honoring the memory of Las Vegas philanthropists Charlie and Phyllis Frias, the donation includes personal property and acreage in rural Lincoln County, Nev. located 90 miles north of Las Vegas. The donation of 70 acres of property includes: A Cowboy's Dream Bed and Breakfast, Windmill Ridge Restaurant and Lodging and undeveloped land.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, Southern Nevada Girl Scouts, and the thousands of local Girl Scout volunteers and alumnae, I share their infinite gratitude for this transformational gift," said Kimberly Trueba, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. "This gift will enable us to be a champion for girls and continue the legacy of Phyllis and Charlie Frias. Generations of Girl Scouts will know their story, feel their frontier spirit, and be empowered to make our community and world a better place. This gift was made possible thanks to visionaries like Phyllis and Charlie and the trustees of their charitable trust, John H. Mowbray and Jack Hanifan."

In early 2019, representatives from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will begin a study of potential uses of the land gift that will best provide enriching outdoor experiences for Girls.

The gift announcement was made during a presentation held at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada's council office in Las Vegas. The ceremony included remarks by Trueba and Mowbray, and was attended by local representatives from each of the six levels of Girl Scouting.

"As the trustees of The Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust, Jack Hanifan and I are pleased to announce an inaugural $9 million distribution to the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada," said John H. Mowbray, co-trustee of The Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust and Attorney at Law at Spencer Fane, LLC. "During an extensive discernment process conducted over the past year, the trustees determined that no program has a better history of service to the girls in Southern Nevada than its inaugural recipient. While Phyllis and Charlie's philanthropic focus during their lifetimes benefited the youth in Clark and Lincoln counties, this inaugural distribution will be expanded to include girls in Nye and Esmeralda counties as well."

About Charlie and Phyllis Frias

Charlie and Phyllis Frias did not have any children. During their lifetimes, Charlie and Phyllis were actively engaged as philanthropists in Southern Nevada, supporting children, education and the less fortunate members of society. After Phyllis passed away on October 31, 2016, the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust was established to continue their legacy of giving to the community they so cherished.

A bout Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

Founded on April 14, 1932 in Boulder City, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. GSSNV focuses on four key pillars: STEAM, Outdoor Experiences, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. GSSNV serves the four Southern-most counties in Nevada: Clark, Lincoln, Nye, & Esmeralda, as well as the Southern California counties of Inyo and San Bernardino (eastern border) and has 4,300 girl and adult members.

