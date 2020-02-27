Charles Barkley & Shaquille O'Neal Rivalry Continues: Legendary Duo To Coach Against Each Other During 2020 Celebrity Crunch Classic™

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the biggest names in snacking – Pringles® and Cheez-It® – are teaming up to give college basketball fans the opportunity to play in their dream pick-up game: the 5th Annual Celebrity Crunch Classic™ at Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta on April 5. Five lucky fans will be selected randomly to earn a coveted roster spot in the celebrity-packed exhibition and be coached by basketball legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

Fans can enter for a chance to win now through March 6 at www.CelebrityCrunchClassic.com by voting for their favorite team or tweeting using the hashtag #CrunchClassicEntry. The lucky winners will either suit-up for "Team Cheez-It" coached by Shaquille O'Neal or "Team Pringles" coached by Charles Barkley. In addition to the legendary coaches, the winners will be teaming up with actors, athletes and other famous personalities.

"Shaq and Barkley are two of the biggest personalities in basketball, and thanks to Cheez-It and Pringles, college basketball fans will be treated to an epic showdown between the two legends," said Yuvraj Arora, General Manager of Salty Snacking at Kellogg's. "The Celebrity Crunch Classic is a unique game day experience that brings college fans together no matter what team they support – and of course, every fan always agrees on great game day snacks."

The Celebrity Crunch Classic will take place on April 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Kennesaw State University (KSU) Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Ga. outside of Atlanta. Local fans can join the fun and watch the ultimate showdown – and see first-hand how Shaq and Charles will continue their rivalry – by attending the game. Seating is free, but offered on a first-come first-serve basis. Tickets will be available at the venue before the game.

Additionally, one lucky fan who attends the game will be selected randomly to suit up for either Team Cheez-It or Team Pringles. For rules and how to be eligible, click here.

Even if fans can't make the trip to Atlanta, everyone is a winner on game day when Pringles and Cheez-It are part of the snacking spread.

For more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.CelebrityCrunchClassic.com.

Terms and Conditions: 2020 Celebrity Crunch Classic Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of 50 US & DC; 18+. Grand Prize Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 PM (ET) on December 18, 2019 & ends 11:59:59 AM (ET) on March 6, 2020; First Prize Sweepstakes begins 12:00:00 PM (ET) on December 18, 2019 and ends 11:59:59 AM (ET) on March 6, 2020; Subject to complete Official Rules at www.CelebrityCrunchClassic.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

Terms and Conditions: 2020 Celebrity Crunch Classic Lucky Fan Sweepstakes

No Purchase Necessary. Sweepstakes is an on-site event that will be held on April 5, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. ET and ending at or about 11:59 a.m. ET ("Promotion Period") at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. Entry to the event is free. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and are in attendance at the event during the Promotion Period. Odds of winning prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Subject to complete Official Rules found at KFR.com/LuckyFan. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

