Charles D. Carey Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

Charles D. Carey, the Managing Partner of CIG Capital, an alternative investment firm that possesses a revolutionary 100% funding model and has a portfolio north of a $10B portfolio, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms. CIG Capital's 100% funding approach simplifies the process with less approval restrictions and contracts, allowing for projects to get started in an efficient manner. This means that companies can direct their focus towards the project itself and work on their business models and development to bring finalized ideas to the market.

Charles D. Carey was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Charles D. Carey into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Charles has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

"I'd like to thank Scott and the review board for this opportunity to be part of such a prestigious group of subject matter experts in the financial industry," says Carey. "As a Forbes Council member, I look forward to sharing my insights into the financial industry and how my team and I set out to change the financial lending industry."

CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects. To learn more, visit the CIG Capital website .

About CIG Capital

CIG Capital is an alternative investment firm that possesses a unique model with a complete diverse portfolio. CIG Capital's portfolio consists of different dynamics such as, Health Care Insurance, Alternative Lending, High Risk Industries, Venture Capital, FinTech, Technology, Bio Medical, Software, infrastructure, oil and gas and real estate projects.

