Charles E. Smith Life Communities Announces New Board Leadership

"I am pleased to welcome Eric as the 2019 Chair of the Board of Governors," said CESLC President and CEO Bruce J. Lederman. "He embodies our organizational values. Eric is highly regarded for his contributions in the legal and financial community, and he is widely recognized for his dedication and service to the Jewish community. His talent and expertise bring continued strength to our board and organization."

Meyers' expertise expands from estate planning to real estate transactions utilizing his diverse business experience to complement his legal representation. He founded and operated The Capital Financial Group, a multi-faceted financial services firm for almost four decades. Meyers is the former Maryland State Captain for the American Association of Life Underwriting for Legislative Affairs as well as a member of the National Association of Independent Financial Advisors. He has held leadership positions for a variety of civic and community groups, including serving as past president of Temple Beth Ami in Rockville, Md. and is a life and qualifying member of the Top of the Table of MDRT.

"It is my honor and distinct privilege to be installed as Chair of Charles E. Smith Life Communities. Over the years of my involvement with the organization, I have been able to engage with a terrific and talented group of people, on multiple levels and in myriad circumstances. To continue the 109 year process of the institution moving forward, and in keeping with tradition, we will uphold our Jewish values in all that we do to enhance the lives of older adults. We will advocate for CESLC in the Jewish community, the greater Montgomery County community and beyond – and continue to tell the stories of how we live our mission."

At the 109th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, CESLC installed the following officers for a two-year term: Jeffrey S. Puretz, Chair-Elect; Alan M. Freeman, Immediate Past Chair; Harry A. Harrison, Vice Chair, Finance Committee/Treasurer; Natalie S. West, Secretary; Irving P. Cohen, Vice Chair, Audit Committee; Jacqueline M. Rams, Vice Chair, Resource Development Committee; Donald M. Kaplan, Vice Chair, Strategic Planning Committee; Paula H. Robinson, Vice Chair, Quality of Care Committee; Scott N. Brody, Vice Chair, Trustees Committee; and Aaron M. Rulnick, Chair, Cohen-Rosen House and Landow House Board, Revitz House Board and Ring House Board.

About Charles E. Smith Life Communities:

Founded in 1910 as the Hebrew Home for the Aged, Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) is a nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults daily in multiple residences situated on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. CESLC's services include: skilled nursing care at Wasserman and Smith-Kogod Residences and Post-Acute Care Center at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care assisted living at Cohen-Rosen House; geriatric medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center. For more information, please visit www.smithlifecommunities.org.

