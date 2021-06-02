Charles E. Smith Life Communities Announces New Board Leadership

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) announced the installation of Jeffrey S. Puretz as Chair of the Board of Governors. The new board installation took place during the 111th Annual Meeting of Charles E. Smith Life Communities on May 19, 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome our new Board of Governors Chair Jeff Puretz," said CESLC President/CEO Bruce J. Lederman. "As we face the challenges and opportunities that await, I look forward to working with Jeff and our new and current members of our Board of Governors and our Boards of Directors, to continue to strengthen our resources and our mission."

Puretz is a former partner at Dechert LLP where he was a leader in its Financial Services Group until his retirement in 2018. His professional expertise focused on investment management matters for mutual funds, investment advisers and insurance companies. Puretz started his legal career as a staff attorney with the Division of Investment Management of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is an adjunct faculty member at The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law, where he also served on the Board of Visitors, for which he served as Chair for three years.

"I am deeply honored to be installed as Chair of Charles E. Smith Life Communities," said Puretz. "I have been involved with CESLC since 2013 and over my years of involvement with the organization, I have been incredibly impressed with the commitment and intelligence of lay leaders and staff. I look forward to continue to work with this impressive group of leaders to advance our mission to deliver quality care and meaningful life experiences to older adults and to meet the challenge of the times."

At the 111th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, CESLC installed the following officers for a two-year term: Natalie S. West, Chair-Elect; Eric G. Meyers, Immediate Past Chair; Harry A. Harrison, Vice Chair, Finance Committee/Treasurer; Mitchell A. Yentis, Secretary; Irving P. Cohen, Vice Chair, Audit Committee; Alison S. Baraf, Vice Chair, Resource Development Committee; Kenneth H. Becker, Vice Chair, Strategic Planning Committee; and Paula H. Robinson, Vice Chair, Quality of Care Committee.

The Annual Meeting included the installation of the Board of Directors for CESLC's subordinate organizations. Scott N. Brody was installed as Chair of Charles E. Smith Life Communities Trustee Funds, Inc. Aaron M. Rulnick was installed as Chair of Landow House, Inc. Board, Revitz House, Corp. Board and Ring House, Corp. Board.

For a list of the members serving on the CESLC Board of Governors, visit www.smithlifecommunities.org/about/our-leadership/

About Charles E. Smith Life Communities:

Founded in 1910, Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) is a nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults daily in multiple residences situated on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. CESLC's services include post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House; geriatric medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center. For more information, please visit www.smithlifecommunities.org.

Media Contact:

Liliana L. Lopez

Director of Communications

301-770-8341

[email protected]

SOURCE Charles E. Smith Life Communities

Related Links

http://www.smithlifecommunities.org

