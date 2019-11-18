Charles Émond becomes head of all CDPQ private equity activities

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) announced today that Stephane Etroy has decided to step down from his role as Executive Vice-President and Head of International Private Equity to spend more time with his young family in London. CDPQ has taken this opportunity to regroup all of its private equity activities in Québec and abroad under the leadership of Charles Émond, who is appointed Executive Vice-President, Québec, Private Equity and Strategic Planning.

In his new role, Mr. Émond will continue to lead CDPQ's investment strategy in Québec, in addition to leading its private equity activities outside of Québec. This combination of the private equity teams under one leadership will allow CDPQ to fully benefit from the expertise its teams have acquired over the years, in addition to making it easier to share best practices.

Combining the networks and talent of two teams – which will each retain their distinct mandate and signature – will also generate more opportunities for growth and more opportunities to develop new relationships for the companies that CDPQ is invested in. For the teams, this new structure will create more fluidity throughout the investment process and a larger playing field for career development.

Mr. Émond possesses solid expertise in concluding complex transactions and managing relationships with partners. His biographical notes are available on CDPQ's website at: https://www.cdpq.com/en/about-us/governance/executive-committee/charles-emond.

Lastly, CDPQ would like to acknowledge Stephane Etroy's contribution to the deployment of its private equity strategy in several markets.

