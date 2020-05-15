Charles L. Marshall Named ITC's Vice President of Transmission Planning

NOVI, Mich., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles L. Marshall has been named vice president of Transmission Planning for ITC Holdings Corp. He succeeds Thomas W. Vitez, who retired from ITC on May 1, 2020.

With a longstanding career at ITC, Mr. Marshall's responsibilities have ranged from regulatory policy and stakeholder relations to project engineering and business unit planning. His experience and committee service with regional transmission organizations –the Midcontinent Independent System Operators (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) – offers a broad perspective of transmission needs and potential technical solutions.

"Chuck has proven to be an incredible asset to the ITC team," said Jon Jipping, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer for ITC Holdings Corp. "His background and customer-focus will be a tremendous asset to ITC as we continue to plan, build and operate significant projects to improve electric transmission infrastructure across our footprint."

"I'd also like to congratulate Tom on his retirement," added Jipping. "He was part of the original team who started International Transmission Company, and we thank him for his service and wish him well during his retirement."

Mr. Marshall earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Flint. He resides in Plymouth Township, Mich. with his wife and their five children.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

