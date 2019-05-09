Charles M. Schulz -- Sonoma County Airport Unveils Aira App to Better Assist Blind or Low-Vision Passengers

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles M. Schulz — Sonoma County Airport (STS) is pleased to announce that its terminal facilities now feature Aira Access — an innovative free service for blind or low-vision customers. The service, in the form of an app, gives blind and low-vision airport guests and passengers instant access to highly trained professionals who provide visual information for virtually any task – including navigating through the airport terminal.

How the Aira App Works

Charles M. Schulz - Sonoma County Airport

Using the free Aira app, passengers connect with an Aira agent who uses the live video stream from their smartphone camera to provide visual information on demand. The app enables blind and low-vision users to independently check flight status, find gates and luggage, use self-service kiosks, navigate through TSA checkpoints and locate the airport restaurants and other services.

Aira is a valuable and important innovation, as it augments existing tools and techniques that blind people use to accomplish everyday tasks, such as using white canes, guide dogs, Braille, etc. — further enhancing independence for those who are blind or have low vision.

More Information About Aira

How is it used?

Simply download the Aira app for iOS or Android, complete a brief registration and place a call to an agent. The service automatically becomes available when users visit STS, sending the traveler a notification when they enter the airport.

Who can use it?

Anyone with a smartphone can use Aira while at STS. Aira is a service tailored to people who are blind or have low vision and would benefit from instant access to visual information. Any minutes used while at STS are not deducted from Aira subscribers' monthly plan minutes.

Is Aira a subscription service?

While Aira is free for anyone to use at the STS Airport, Aira maintains a premium subscription service that enables access to agents from any location, at any time. When taking out an eligible monthly plan, subscribers also unlock the opportunity to purchase Horizon – Aira's proprietary smart glasses. To learn more, please visit www.aira.io.

Where else is Aira available?

Aira Access is available at more than 30 airports nationwide, as well as London Heathrow and New Zealand's Wellington Airport. Aira is also available for free at Walgreens pharmacies, Wegmans Grocery Stores, AT&T retail stores and hundreds of other locations nationwide. A full list of Aira Access Locations can be read from within the Aira smartphone app.

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned Wine Country, STS is the only airport that offers scheduled air service into the North Bay region. Daily nonstop flights include: Alaska® Airlines to Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Portland and Seattle; American Airlines to Dallas (June 2019), Los Angeles (May 2019) and Phoenix Sky Harbor; seasonal flights on Sun Country Airlines® to Minnesota and Las Vegas; and United Airlines to Denver and San Francisco. All airlines offer a wide range of connecting flights to destinations in the continental U.S., Mexico and beyond.

Offering a hassle-free experience with shorter lines, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the Alaska Airlines Wine Flies Free program, the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar and Costeaux On The Go.

For further information, journalists are asked to contact Airport Manager Jon Stout at jon.stout@sonoma-county.org or (707) 565-7243.

For additional airport information, follow Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

