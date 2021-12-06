Charles Manson Murder Booking Sheet to Be Sold at Auction

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions will be holding a three-day live and internet auction of over 2,000 lots of historic letters, documents and items of military interest starting on December 7, 2021. The sale will include the original Los Angeles police booking sheet created on December 9, 1969 when Charles Manson was formally arrested for "Robbery – Homicide" in connection with the Tate-LaBianca murders of the previous August 8-10. The form bears two on Manson's thumbprints, and contains some fascinating details. For example, the form indicates Manson's occupation is "Musician," he had no social security number nor was he employed, and that he was wearing a 'shirt leather' - the same shirt seen in famous photographs taken of his arrest that day. Manson indicated that he had "NO ONE" to contact in an emergency, and it is noted that he possessed a 'lighter, b[all] p[oint] pen, misc papers in envelope' and $7.00 when arrested. Numerous other Manson items are included in the sale, including letters to his biographer, as well as letters from "Manson Family" members Sandra Good and Lynette Fromme, who was convicted of attempting to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. The Tate-LaBianca murders stunned the nation, and 'effectively sounded the death knell of '60s counterculture.' They continue to resonate in American culture to this day.

Another controversial item to be offered is the presentation pistol owned by Auschwitz commandant Rudolph Hoess. The ornately-engraved Walther PP pistol, carried only on formal occasions, was ironically discovered in Hoess' home in Germany by a Jewish American G.I. who kept it in his family for over sixty years. Hoess, guilty of complicity in the murder of nearly three million Jews and other innocents at the notorious death camp, was hanged in 1947. Auctioneer Bill Panagopulos called the relic: "…tangible evidence of the incredible evil men can do unto others. It is a museum piece that must be displayed for all to see."

The 2,200 lot sale also includes a 1908 check signed by both of the Wright Brothers – Orville and Wilbur – which documents the U.S. Army's purchase of the world's first military aircraft. The check was issued as a guarantee by the brothers to supply the aircraft, which they did the same year. Also to be offered is a very rare signed copy of John F. Kennedy's critical "Why England Slept", also signed in the third person by Kennedy's older brother, Joseph Kennedy, Jr. Joe, Jr. would be killed during World War II during a secret flying mission. The combination of the brothers' signatures is a great rarity.

The auction also includes Beatles items, including 83 original photographs taken on the set of "Help!", signed contracts, and autographs.

Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the auctioneer's web site.

Bidding is also available at websites invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com. Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: [email protected], website: historyauctioneer.com.

