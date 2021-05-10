Charles River Laboratories International Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) will replace FLIR Systems Inc. (NASD:FLIR) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will replace Charles River Laboratories International in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) will replace National Storage Affiliates Trust in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, May 14 . S&P 500 constituent Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TDY) is acquiring FLIR Systems in a deal to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASD:AZPN) will replace Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Avanos Medical will replace Aegion Corp. (NASD:AEGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 17 . New Mountain Capital LLC is acquiring Aegion in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 14, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Charles River Laboratories Intl CRL Health Care

S&P 500 Deletion FLIR Systems FLIR Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Charles River Laboratories Intl CRL Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ellington Financial EFC Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA Real Estate May 17, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Aspen Technology AZPN Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Avanos Medical AVNS Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Avanos Medical AVNS Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Aegion AEGN Industrials

