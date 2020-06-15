Charles Street Development Prepares For First Move-Ins At Downtown Columbus' First Luxury Apartment Community With Rooftop Pool, Hot Tub

Located in the heart of downtown Columbus at 230 East Long Street, Industry includes 236 units ranging from studios, one- and two- bedrooms, as well as private townhomes with direct garage access. The units were intricately designed to feature floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings for ample natural light, quartz countertops and a chef-caliber kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents will also have access to private balconies and terraces available in select units.

"With Industry, we've built a community right outside our residents' doorsteps," said Chuck Howell, partner at Charles Street Development Corporation. "With downtown views as a backdrop, every detail at Industry was carefully and elegantly developed to promote a superior lifestyle that offers the ability to unwind, indulge and energize. This community is the first to usher in a cutting-edge luxurious living experience to the Columbus market, and we are confident it will become the hangout spot for residents and their guests."

Additional amenities at Industry include a pet washing station, sports bar and lounge, private event space, outdoor courtyard, complimentary coffee and printing services on the co-working floor, on-site networking events, and a state-of-the-art fitness center complete with group fitness classes and a yoga studio.

The first residents are slated to move in at Industry in June 2020. Village Green serves as the premier property management company for Industry.

For more information about Industry or to schedule a Virtual Reality tour of the units, please visit www.industry-columbus.com.

About Charles Street Development Corporation

Charles Street Development Company is a national real estate firm based in Denver, CO with regional offices in Ohio, Massachusetts and Florida. The company's focus is on urban ground-up, mixed-use developments in dynamic, growth neighborhoods. Charles Street's current pipeline, which is in various stages of development, consists of over 1,000 residential units and 50,000 SF of commercial space. Previous to its current pipeline, the managing principals of Charles Street successfully acquired, leased up and monetized a portfolio of 12 value add student and urban multi-family units between 2012 and 2017. The firm's expertise lies in its ability to up-zone underutilized sites and craft visionary designs in densely urban neighborhoods. The firm is also adept at leveraging sophisticated tax incentives and opportunity zone benefits to enhance investment returns and minimize risk to its investor base. The firm also handles construction oversight and leasing/asset management in house.

About Village Green

Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning Detroit-based property management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With nine offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Scottsdale, Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 40,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service. For more information on Village Green, please visit: www.villagegreen.com.

