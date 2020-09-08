Charles W. Randall, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Randall, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Physician in the field of Medicine as the Medical Director of Clinical Research at the Gastroenterology Clinic of San Antonio.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Established in 1970, Gastroenterology Clinic of San Antonio is independently owned and operated by the group's physicians. They aim to provide leading edge, subspecialty care to patients who have disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas and gallbladder, while ensuring compassion, sensitivity, and diligence. In addition to Dr. Randall's role at the center, he is a faculty member at the University of Texas Health Science Center.



With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Randall has led an impressive career. His clinical interests include esophageal disorders, functional bowel syndrome, therapeutic endoscopy, new endoscopy techniques and inflammatory bowel disease. He remains active in research and frequently lectures at national medical conferences, publishing many articles and a text book chapter.

An academic, Dr. Randall earned a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Texas. He then completed a residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a fellowship in gastroenterology at Washington University School of Medicine. He remains abreast of advancements in his field through his memberships with the American Gastroenterology Association and the American College of Gastroenterology Association.

Dr. Randall has been recognized time and again for his success. He received the 2005 Presidential Award for the best research paper and several teaching awards, in addition to being listed as one of the Best Doctors in America.



For more information, please visit https://www.gastroclinicsa.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

