Charles W.B. Wardell III Joins August Leadership As Vice Chairman

Charles 'Chuck' W.B. Wardell III brings decades of experience in business, politics and the military and was named by BusinessWeek as one of the world's fifty most influential search executives. Most recently, Wardell was CEO and Chairman of the board at Witt/Kieffer where during his tenure the firm added five new practices and doubled its revenue. Prior, his search career included 10 years at a major global search firm where he served as chairman of emerging markets and senior advisor to the chief executive officer. He also held senior leadership roles at American Express, Travelers, MasterCard International and Citicorp. He received the prestigious Gardner W. Heidrick Award for his contributions to the industry and previously served as global chairman of the Association of Executive Search Consultants.

Mr Wardell's impressive career began when he graduated as an officer from the U.S. Army Special Warfare School. He is a decorated combat veteran who served with distinction in Vietnam. Following his Army service, he graduated from Harvard College and continued his career in the White House – as deputy special assistant to Presidents Nixon and Ford and was appointed by President Ford a deputy assistant Secretary of State working in Henry Kissinger's State Department.

Currently, Mr Wardell chairs the advisory board for Avrio Systems Inc., a leading Boston based artificial intelligence company dedicated to global staffing and recruiting; and is co-founder of Camden Kelly, a national staffing firm

'I'm honored to join this successful global group. This is an ambitious and visionary platform that will lead the executive search industry into the new decade." Charles W.B. Wardell III.

"Chuck will play a key role our growth and global strategy drawing from his vast search experience. We are delighted to have him on board." Kimberly Bishop, Chairman Advisory Board & Managing Partner.

"Chuck joins August Leadership at an exciting time. His experience, expertise and innovative global thinking will make a significant difference to our clients and our company. Our ambitions are big and to have someone of Chuck's caliber assist in our journey is a confirmation of our mission." Asad Haider, Founder and CEO, August Leadership.

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. With a global mindset, we solve our client's biggest talent leadership challenges.

