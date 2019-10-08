Charleston Harbor Tours & Events Unveils New Cruise Ship, "Charleston Princess"

The Charleston Princess can accommodate up to 300 passengers and brings a sleek and modern look to Charleston Harbor. She boasts three decks for entertaining. The lower deck is enclosed and climate-controlled, the mid-deck is partially enclosed and open on the stern, with a glass solarium that is perfect for weddings. The top deck is open. The vessel is 100 feet long, has two bars and a premium sound system.

"We're excited about the launch of the Charleston Princess," said Beth Scribner, General Manager. "This new vessel is an upgrade in every way from the Carolina Queen, in terms of comfort and accommodations. It's a spacious vessel that provides more comfort and flexibility for our special event cruises, as well as upgraded amenities and facilities for private events; our customers will love the improvements! We are also very excited to be able to accommodate smaller events with single-deck charters instead of whole-boat rentals."

Charleston Harbor Tours & Events operates year-round and offers up to five sightseeing tours a day, depending on the time of year. They also offer Combo Tours that pair a Charleston Harbor Tour with a variety of other sightseeing tours that show off in-depth looks at downtown Charleston and several iconic Charleston landmarks.

The Charleston Princess will host special events such as the "Blues & BBQ Cruise," "Jam on the Water Concert Cruises," "Jazz Brunch," "Harborita-Ville," and other events throughout the year. She is also available for private events such as weddings, rehearsal dinners, reunions, social gatherings, corporate events, and anything you want to celebrate.

About: Charleston Harbor Tours & Events offers the premier sightseeing experiences in Charleston, featuring harbor cruises, daily sails, city bus tours, plantation tours, and more.

Contact: Drew Yochum, VP Sales & Marketing at drew@charlestonharbortours.com, see the website at www.charlestonharbortours.com or call our offices at 843-212-2591.

