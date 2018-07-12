Charleston's Bourbon N' Bubbles Announces Grand Opening This Thursday, November 29th

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourbon N' Bubbles – downtown Charleston's newest venue with a unique twist on southern sophistication – announced today its formal Grand Opening this Thursday, November 29th at 9 p.m. Located at 570 King Street (on the corner of Spring Street), Bourbon N' Bubbles features a high-end selection of champagnes and bourbons that no other Charleston venue currently carries or has available for single pours.

"We want to provide an experience that's true to Charleston's intimate, neighborly charm, but also one that incorporates some modern elements with the menu we've selected, the liquor and spirits we carry, and the physical design of the space," said Zach Dennis, Director of Operations, Bourbon N' Bubbles. "Collectively, our team has spent decades working in hospitality and tourism in the Holy City so we saw the opportunity to create a place that's relaxing, elegant, and fun – all while getting personalized, white glove treatment from our expert staff. Our goal is to bridge that gap between your favorite neighborhood watering hole and a more high-end venue that's laid back, but still provides excellent customer service and attention to detail."

Executive Chef Steve Jackson has a seasonal, rotating small plate menu available, which includes things like duck confit spring rolls, smoked salmon canapé, flourless chocolate cake, and French macaroons. The menu of specialty food items was created to enhance the flavor palette of each pour from select distilleries and champagne houses – including Buffalo Trace , Schramsberg , Taittinger, and other unique brands. The venue also offers other top-shelf spirits and liquors for patrons who want to whet their palate with something other than bourbon or champagne.

Bourbon N' Bubbles is also the first establishment in Charleston to provide liquor locker memberships – for individuals and corporate members – with lock-and-key service so patrons can have their favorite bottles safely stored and available to them as soon as they walk through the door.

