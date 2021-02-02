Charlie Health Launches Virtual Group Therapy Program in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, a virtual intensive outpatient (IOP) provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens and young adults, today announced its expansion of services to Wyoming. Charlie Health's announcement marks a new, accessible group-based treatment option for youth in Wyoming.

By partnering with key community members, hospitals, insurance companies, schools, and local therapists, Charlie Health provides treatment for clients who required more than weekly individual therapy or who are transitioning back to home and school after residential or hospital-based treatment.

Charlie Health has provided Montana youth with unprecedented access to intensive therapy, and is now partnering with Wyoming behavioral health leaders to provide Wyoming youth with similar access.

"It's been exciting to witness and be a part of the successful launch of Charlie Health in Montana last year," said Charlie Health's Medical Director, Dr. Eric Arzubi. "The virtual IOP model fills a huge gap in the mental health care continuum among rural and frontier communities. I've been caring for patients in this region for nearly 8 years. I know that scores of adolescents and young adults in Wyoming will benefit from this much-needed clinical service."

The mental health crisis is urgent for youth in Wyoming—the adolescent suicide rate is more than double the national average. According to SAMHSA survey data, only 40% of Wyoming youth who suffered a major depressive episode within the year prior to survey received treatment. Of Wyoming high school students surveyed, 20% experienced suicidal ideation during the 12 months before the survey period, according to Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System data.

Charlie Health remains committed to providing quality, personalized care. Rather than group patients together based on their physical location, Charlie Health customizes treatment plans and carefully matches patients in groups of peers with similar needs. Patients are then assigned therapists that specialize in those needs. Charlie Health leverages comprehensive, evidence-based treatment programs from expert, licensed clinicians to allow healing from the comfort of clients' homes.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health provides personalized, video-based treatments for teens and young adults suffering with mental health and substance use disorders. Through providing quality, accessible behavioral health support, Charlie Health hopes to remind the Wyoming community that recovery is possible. To learn more, visit www.charliehealth.com.

