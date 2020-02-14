Charlie Wilson Celebrates Valentine's Day With His New Hit Single And Music Video "Forever Valentine"

"Forever Valentine," produced by Bruno Mars, along with The Stereotypes and D'Mile, is currently No. 10 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart and is the fastest rising top 10 single with the highest debut on that chart since 2018. "Bruno and I had so much fun collaborating on this record with the goal to make it timeless and spread love to the world so I'm happy to see that our fans are loving 'Forever Valentine,'" said Wilson.

"It is so gratifying for me to see how Charlie and Bruno's friendship has grown over the last 6 years and the respect they have for one another. I feel like Bruno made this record as a tribute to Charlie showcasing and highlighting the best of "his favorite uncle" and in the end creating a new love anthem that will be played at each of their fans next weddings, parties, and cookouts for years to come," said Michael Paran, P Music Group President and Wilson's manager.

Wilson will continue to spread his Forever Valentine love all weekend long with special concert performances at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA tonight, Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, February 15 and Pechanga Casino, in Temecula, CA on Sunday, February 16.

About P Music Group

Established in 1998, P Music Group has grown from a respected artist management company into a full-fledged artist music company providing recording, publishing, tour production, marketing and publicity services. Founder and CEO, Michael Paran, began his career when he signed legendary funk group, The GAP Band and was at the forefront of establishing founding member and lead singer, Charlie Wilson's, solo career in the late 90's. To date P Music Group clients have garnered over twenty top ten singles, twelve number one records, thirteen Grammy-Award nominations, BET Lifetime Achievement Awards, NAACP Awards & nominations, Soul Train Awards, multiple Billboard and Pollstar top ranking arena tours and a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir. For the full P Music Group roster and latest news visit www.pmusicgroup.com.

