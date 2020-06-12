Charlotte-Based Independent Advisory Firm Moves $110MM in Assets to Arkadios

Thompson Pratt Capital Management works with select business owners, c-suite executives and high-net worth individuals, offering a wide range of financial products and services. The firm, which had been with Triad Advisors, maintains the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, with a wholistic approach to their clients' financial planning.

Managing Partner Michael Thompson began his wealth management career in 1976 and has built a cohesive team of dedicated professionals at Thompson Pratt Capital Management. Partner & Vice President of Wealth Management Matthew Pratt became interested in the field of financial planning from a young age, when his great-grandfather gave him a stock certificate, which he still has. Both bring a comprehensive understanding of financial planning and a passion for retirement planning to their clients.

"We found in Arkadios a firm that respects and embraces the entrepreneurial spirit of being independent," Thompson said. "The fact that David Millican, the founder of Arkadios, was a fellow advisor that not only understands the challenges of meeting clients' needs but also of running a complex advisory practice is reassuring for the future of managing our firm. It is not something we found at these larger broker dealers."

Arkadios was founded by investment advisors for investment advisors in 2016. The Atlanta-based firm has grown to being associated with more than $3.5BB in assets. The privately-held independent broker-dealer (IBD) provides tailored solutions to its affiliated independent wealth advisors.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael, Matt and the Thompson Pratt Capital Management team to our growing firm," said Millican. "They have done an incredible job getting to this point, and we are excited to support them as they reach the next level while prioritizing their clients' financial well-being."

After co-founding one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the county, ACG Wealth, Millican launched Arkadios as an alternative to the ongoing commoditization in the industry.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital

Related Links

http://www.arkadioscapital.com

