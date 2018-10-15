Charlotte Company Receives the Gold Award for 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Program from the U.S. Department of Labor

"By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Program Demonstration Award, The Independence Fund demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace," wrote Matthew M. Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy at the Department of Labor.

"As a Veterans Service Organization, we believe that no one understands the unmet needs of Veterans better than the men and women who proudly wore the uniform," said Sarah Verardo, Chief Executive Officer of The Independence Fund. "Since our founding in 2007, we have – and we will continue to – place an emphasis on recruiting, hiring, and retaining Veterans."

With the award, The Independence Fund will be empowered to place the Gold Medallion on all branded print and digital communications to serve as a beacon for Veterans in the employment marketplace.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, The Independence Fund is committed to empowering America's severely wounded, injured, or ill Veterans to overcome physical, mental, and emotional wounds incurred in the line of duty. Dedicated to improving the lives of both Veterans and their families through mobility, Caregiver, Family, adaptive sports, and advocacy programs, The Independence Fund strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for Veterans and their Caregivers. Learn more at www.IndependenceFund.org.

On November 8, 2018, the U.S. Department of Labor recognized The Independence Fund as one of the recipients of the 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal-level award that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain America's Veterans. The HIRE Vets Medallion Program implements the requirements of Public Law 115-31, the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) signed by President Trump in May 2017. For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, please visit www.HireVets.gov.

SOURCE The Independence Fund

