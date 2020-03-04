Charlotte Expansion Continues with Dalfen Industrial's Newest Acquisition

DALLAS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLT International Distribution Center at 4325 Beam Rd, Charlotte, NC, has been acquired by Dalfen Industrial. Only 1.5 miles from Charlotte International Airport, the 58,160-sq. ft industrial building was built in 2001 and is currently leased to CLT Freight Carrier. The property has close proximity to all major interstates (I-77, I-475 and I-88) coming into the city; inside a 10-mile radius is a bustling population of over 600,000 people, with an approx. 30 million within 5 hours' driving time. Other notable companies in the area include Amazon, DHL, and Expeditors. In addition to the asset's location near a major international airport, key features such as two dozen dock high doors, 60+ parking spaces and a secured 140-ft truck court make it ideal for e-commerce fulfillment use.