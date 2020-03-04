Charlotte Expansion Continues with Dalfen Industrial's Newest Acquisition
Mar 04, 2020, 09:07 ET
DALLAS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLT International Distribution Center at 4325 Beam Rd, Charlotte, NC, has been acquired by Dalfen Industrial. Only 1.5 miles from Charlotte International Airport, the 58,160-sq. ft industrial building was built in 2001 and is currently leased to CLT Freight Carrier. The property has close proximity to all major interstates (I-77, I-475 and I-88) coming into the city; inside a 10-mile radius is a bustling population of over 600,000 people, with an approx. 30 million within 5 hours' driving time. Other notable companies in the area include Amazon, DHL, and Expeditors. In addition to the asset's location near a major international airport, key features such as two dozen dock high doors, 60+ parking spaces and a secured 140-ft truck court make it ideal for e-commerce fulfillment use.
This acquisition brings Dalfen Industrial's total holdings in North Carolina to roughly 2.5 million sq. ft. "Expanding our presence in Charlotte aligns with our strategy to control premier last-mile assets in top-quality markets," company president and CIO Sean Dalfen states. He added "We will continue to actively pursue opportunities across all the major MSA's in the Carolinas."
Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.
