Charlotte Likes It Hot: Y2 Yoga Named Charlotte's Top Yoga Studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Y2 Yoga announced today that the studio has been named Charlotte's #1 Yoga Studio. The announcement comes as the result of the annual "Charlotte's Best" poll, wherein top service category winners are selected through a consumer voting process.

Y2 Yoga is a 12,000 foot enterprise, with multiple practice studio, state-of-the-art amenities and spa facilities. Y2 is Charlotte's largest studio, offering more weekly classes than any other studio in the area. Y2 is a certified Yoga Alliance School and maintains a highly selective standard for hiring only Yoga Alliance certified yoga teachers.

Y2 Yoga, the 10-year-old yoga industry star, is known for its unique and nontraditional approach to yoga, accompanied by best-in-class instructors and state-of-the-art amenities. The studio's unique style has signified landmark changes in the Charlotte yoga community. The brand's signature propriety yoga style combines an intelligent pose formula with modern, upbeat music, and an environment heated to 105 degrees. Innovation and a creative approach that makes yoga approachable, accessible and fun for a broad demographic audience has put the brand at the forefront of the regional yoga industry.

"Y2 has helped to change the way people view the practice of yoga in Charlotte," said Tanner Bazemore, owner and CEO. "By changing the game, we've been able to reinvent how the practice of yoga is viewed here. Yoga has a way of being intimidating to many people. Our philosophy is to drop the seriousness, and let people move, breathe, sweat and experience the benefits of yoga without having to fit a stereotype or perceived spiritual standard."

Y2 Yoga is a 12,000 square-foot enterprise, consisting of three practice studios and the ability to accommodate more than 100 yoga students per class. The studio has the largest footprint of any yoga studio in the Mid-Atlantic region, and has a spa, retail and other amenities.

About Y2 Yoga – Y2 Yoga is Charlotte's leading Hot Yoga Studio with over 15,000 dedicated practitioners. Y2 offers 100 classes per week, including Ashtanga, strength, heated and non-heated modern power flow. Y2 offers a non-traditional, bold approach to yoga, with a signature style of loud, hot, and hard vinyasa classes. Y2 is a certified Yoga Alliance School and maintains a highly selective standard for hiring only Yoga Alliance certified yoga teachers. www.y2yoga.com

