Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Launches K12 Insight's Let's Talk! to Build Community Trust

HERNDON, Va. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K12 Insight is excited to announce that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) has selected its Let's Talk! customer experience platform to help measure and improve community engagement and customer satisfaction across the district. Let's Talk! is an innovative cloud-based communication solution that reaches more than four million parents, students, teachers and staff nationwide. The platform is available now, as students and families head back to school.

With more than 147,000 students and 19,000 teachers, support staff and administrators, CMS is one of the 20-largest school districts in the United States. In a large district, listening and responding to community concerns amounts to a complex, often disorganized, undertaking with duplicative effort. Administrators will use K12 Insight's technology to speed community response times, measure customer satisfaction and streamline sensitive emergency communications.

"At CMS, we've always believed that transparency and open, two-way communication is critical to building trust with our school community," said Tracy Russ, chief communications officer. "With Let's Talk!, we have an easy way to engage our community around critical issues, respond to their needs, and show them that we are listening and that we care."

Accessible via a tab or button on school or district websites or via a smart-phone-enabled mobile app, Let's Talk! will help CMS leadership:

Listen . Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment.

. Students, parents and staff can provide feedback 24/7 from any device in a safe, secure environment. Respond. The system time-stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response.

The system time-stamps and immediately routes every inquiry to the right person or persons for an accurate, timely, courteous and complete response. Collaborate. A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies.

A universal inbox lets school staff across different departments improve workflow and collaborate on replies. Mitigate Risk. A special Critical Alerts feature creates a notification when questions or comments containing specific keywords, such as guns or suicide, are received.

"It's exciting to see forward-thinking school systems such as CMS introduce Let's Talk!," said Gregg Levin, president & COO of K12 Insight. "We are confident that Let's Talk! will help the district meet and exceed its strategic goals, while providing the community with a safe and easy way to engage with school leaders about important issues."

K12 Insight is headquartered in Herndon, VA and partners with U.S.-based school systems, primarily serving preschool to 12th grades, with the recent addition of undergraduate and graduate schools. K12 Insight combines a powerful community engagement and customer experience platform, engaging professional learning, expert analytics and industry-leading research to help school leaders deliver remarkable experiences. Let's Talk! won the SIIA 2019 CODiE Award for Best Collaborative Solution for Educators. For more information about K12 Insight or Let's Talk!, please visit www.K12Insight.com .

