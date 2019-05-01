Charlotte North Carolina Used Car Dealer Becomes Unlikely Hero In A Carjacking At Gun Point

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a woman was carjacked at gunpoint at an uptown Charlotte gas station, staff at a local dealership who sold her the car went to great lengths to help track down her stolen car, which was nearly 100 miles away.

The victim, a Kiplin Auto Customer, told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department she ran into a Mobil on West Trade Street just before midnight Sunday. She left her car running because a friend was inside. A man reportedly forced her friend out at gunpoint and stole the vehicle.

"I turned on WSOC and I just saw a small blip about a carjacking, and they said it was a Malibu. We sell a ton of those cars and I was praying it was not one of our customers," said James Charles, general manager at Kiplin Auto.

The woman who owns the vehicle called the dealership Monday afternoon to ask if staff could help track down the vehicle with GPS technology.

"She said she'd been carjacked, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's what I saw this morning on WSOC News,'" Charles said.

Staff at the dealership on Brookshire Boulevard quickly logged into the tracking system and saw the car was in Columbia, South Carolina, which was 92 miles from where it was stolen.

At the request of the customer staff immediately called CMPD.

"They just said, 'We can't help you. You have to call Columbia,'" Charles said.

They then called police in Columbia.

"The officers asked how to describe the car and we told them, 'Just look for the Kiplin sticker,'" Charles said.

Columbia police spotted the Kiplin Auto Sticker on the car and said the driver led them on a chase before crashing into a brick mailbox at a senior citizen's home.

Police say the 17-year old driver, James Oxendine Jr., tried to run, but officers caught him and found a gun. He is now facing multiple serious charges.

"It was absolutely surprising," Charles said. "We were just happy to help a KIPLIN customer. At Kiplin we are all about family and I new that this customer needed her car back ASAP."

The woman who owns the car did not want to be interviewed but told Eyewitness News anchor Liz Foster on the phone she's thankful she and her friend were not hurt & she is a Kiplin customer for Life.

Staff at the dealership told Channel 9 some lenders require a GPS tracker as an anti-theft device, as well as asset protection for the lender. They said customers who buy a car with it, sign paperwork stating they know it's there.

