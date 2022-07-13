Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Acquires Neenah Enterprises, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has announced that effective July 13, the Company has purchased Neenah Enterprises, Incorporated, headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin. Neenah operates three plants which manufacture construction and industrial castings. The Neenah plant locations are Medley, Florida, Neenah, Wisconsin and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Neenah has been a leader in the construction castings industry for 150 years. Hooper Hardison, President and CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, stated "This acquisition in an adjacent sector builds on our core competency in the manufacturing of grey iron castings. We believe that Charlotte Pipe's financial strength and manufacturing expertise will strengthen Neenah's portfolio."

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company was established in 1901 and is a privately held corporation operating seven plants across the United States producing plastic pipe and fittings and cast iron soil pipe and fittings used primarily for drain, waste, and vent purposes as well as commercial castings. The Company is currently constructing a new greenfield foundry operation east of Charlotte which will come on-line in the third quarter of 2023.

SOURCE Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company