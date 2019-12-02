Charlotte's Web Comments on Potential Class Action

BOULDER, CO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - On December 1st, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web", or the "Company") (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF), the market leader in hemp-derived CBD products, became aware of a yet-to-be served class-action suit having been filed in the Northern District of California that alleges that the Company's products are mislabeled as dietary supplements. The Company believes that its products are accurately labeled and that the claims are without merit. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against any such suits.

