Charlotte's Web Unveils In-store Innovations as Retail Rebounds

High-Tech CBD Kiosks and Virtual Learning Lab to Advance How CBD is Sold

BOULDER, Colo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Consumers are finally returning to in-store shopping for their health and wellness needs. Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., and its flagship brand Charlotte's Web™, "The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™" and a Certified B Corp, today unveiled two retail innovations: a first-to-market high tech in-store kiosk that doubles as an educational resource for consumers and a virtual 'Learning Lab' created specifically for retail employees and managers with five distinct educational modules. Both innovations increase access to hemp CBD products and to educational and science-supported facts about hemp-derived CBD. The Company's Learning Lab is fully activated and in use at no cost to participating retailers.

On April 27, 2021 in a Supermarket News article -- 'U.S. grocery shoppers head back to stores as COVID-19 vaccinations rise,'—Inmar Intelligence reported ". . . shoppers already have been coming back to physical stores. The survey revealed: "33% of U.S. consumers are now buying their groceries in stores, with 48% of respondents remaining as hybrid shoppers making brick-and-mortar and online purchases, indicating a 'steady return to normalcy' and a higher level of comfort with in-store shopping."1And, according to National Retail Federation's (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz in the May issue of NRF's Monthly Economic Review , "NRF expects the economy to grow 6.6 percent this year, the highest level since 7.2 percent in 1984 ."

"Charlotte's Web is relentless in our commitment to hemp CBD access and education for everyone, which these innovations ingeniously and conveniently provide," said Deanie Elsner, President and CEO for Charlotte's Web, Inc. "We will continue to develop innovative ways to support our retail partners as they welcome back shoppers to their stores."

FIRST TO MARKET IN-STORE CBD SELF-SERVE KIOSKS: Limelight's TRUYU retail self-service kiosks, which have been tested at physical retail locations across the U.S., provide the benefits of constant and convenient access and educational content displayed on a 50" interactive video screen.

Charlotte's Web has approved 30+ of its Charlotte's Web™ brand product SKUs for retail sale in the recently launched kiosks. Limelight's TRUYU CBD Kiosks will sell only hemp CBD products which have undergone rigorous testing processes. All products come with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) that correlates to the lot number on the product.

RETAILER 'LEARNING LAB': Authored and curated by Charlotte's Web, this online education platform for retail employees, buyers and managers is provided to increase each participant's knowledge of hemp-derived CBD, the endocannabinoid system, and the science, safety, and quality standards of CBD, as well as the mission and pioneering history of Charlotte's Web. Each learning module ends with a quiz, a certificate of completion and an opportunity for rewards.

"We believe the education provided in our Learning Lab helps retail staff to know the facts and the science of hemp CBD; in so doing, in-store shoppers can make more informed decisions for their wellness needs," said Jen Palmer ND and Director of Education for Charlotte's Web.

