Charlottesville's premier outdoor music venue is ready to rock again as the newly branded Ting Pavilion

Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX , TSX: TC), has been a proud member of the Charlottesville, Virginia community since 2014. Over the past seven years the company has expanded its fiber internet footprint to service more neighborhoods and has launched a number of successful digital divide and community-focused initiatives to give back to the residents of Charlottesville.

"We are thrilled to partner with Red Light Management and the Charlottesville Pavilion to bring the joy of music and entertainment back to the community after such a trying year," said Kara Chandeysson, City Manager, Ting Internet. "The Pavilion is such an integral part of Charlottesville, acting as an economic driver for downtown and as a cultural landmark within the state. We have always believed in being a true community partner wherever we operate and we're thrilled to continue playing our part here in the city."

This city-owned and privately managed venue has been a staple within the Charlottesville arts and culture community for over 15 years. Since opening in 2005, the Pavilion has presented legendary performers like James Brown and Willie Nelson along with some of the most beloved contemporary artists — including Arcade Fire, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Snoop Dogg, and The Lumineers — and has established itself as a leading community hub, hosting a number of nonprofit events and acting as an economic driver for Charlottesville's historic downtown.

"Ever since the Pavilion opened, we've had several overarching goals: to elevate the arts and culture scene, to drive business for the downtown community and to give back to our city," said Kirby Hutto, General Manager of the Ting Pavilion. "With community initiatives as a cornerstone of their operations, Ting embodies everything we look for in a partner. This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter for the arts scene here in Charlottesville and we're excited to kick-off this great partnership with the highly-anticipated return of outdoor performances."

The Ting Pavilion will continue to host the highly-popular and long-running Fridays After Five concert series each Friday through the summer months, kicking off on June 18 with local favorites Chamomile and Whiskey with an opening set by Shagwuf.

As part of the 2021 reopening, management at the Ting Pavilion has assured that the HVAC in the restrooms provides an abundance of fresh air circulation and will introduce new contactless payment options for concession stands to limit touch-points. The venue will continue to monitor and adhere to CDC and State COVID policies as they evolve.

The formal venue renaming is pending Charlottesville City Council approval, which will be voted on Monday, June 7.

To learn more about the venue, its operations, or the 2021 lineup, please visit www.tingpavilion.com.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.



About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About Red Light Management

Coran Capshaw founded Red Light Management in 1991 in Charlottesville, VA, while helping Dave Matthews Band grow organically from local club favorite to one of the most renowned touring groups of all time. Red Light has since developed into the largest independent music management company in the world. We're a collective of like-minded individuals, international in scope, united by our primary focus: to develop sustainable careers and long-lasting legacies for our artists, and along the way, influence the musical landscape for the better. Our diverse roster features many uniquely talented artists from all genres including: Dave Matthews Band, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Enrique Iglesias, Dierks Bentley, ODESZA, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Alabama Shakes and Phish. The same entrepreneurial spirit that guides our artist development extends into the fields of touring, commerce, festivals, licensing, branded entertainment, and artist-driven philanthropy.

About the Charlottesville Pavilion

The Charlottesville Pavilion has anchored the east end of Charlottesville's iconic Downtown Mall since opening in 2005. They are the home to the long-running Fridays After Five concert series featuring local and regional talent every summer Friday. Additionally, the Pavilion has hosted hundreds of national touring artists in all genres. It's stage has seen legends like James Brown, George Jones, Levon Helm, and Gregg Allman and also cutting edge new acts such as Kacey Musgraves, Amos Lee, and Bon Iver. The Pavilion also hosts a wide range of community events and smaller non-profit functions. We support the Downtown business community by bringing over 100,000 patrons annually to the Mall.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

Related Links

https://tucows.com/

